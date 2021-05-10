Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trainline in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Trainline from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon lowered Trainline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS TNLIF opened at $5.68 on Friday. Trainline has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

