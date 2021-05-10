Maxim Group Raises Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Price Target to $45.00

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) had its target price hoisted by Maxim Group from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Stelco from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upgraded Stelco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Stelco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stelco from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stelco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $30.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. Stelco has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $31.07.

Stelco Holdings Inc produces and sells various steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled steel products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. It sells its products to customers in the appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe, and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

