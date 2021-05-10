Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Sells $540,389.84 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $540,389.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $59.10. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after purchasing an additional 287,644 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 186,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,104,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,086,000 after purchasing an additional 118,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

