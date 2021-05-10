Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Sells $568,500.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,728,234. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PATK stock opened at $97.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $98.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.