Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target upped by CIBC from $140.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Trisura Group stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.79. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of $33.47 and a twelve month high of $128.36.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

