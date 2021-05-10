Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wolters Kluwer from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 26th. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

