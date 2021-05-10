Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/7/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $241.00 to $256.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $337.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/6/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $310.00 to $322.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $310.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – PayPal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $263.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PayPal is benefiting from robust growth in total payments volume owing to increasing net new active accounts. Further, strengthening customer engagement on the company’s platform is a major positive. Furthermore, Venmo’s improving monetization efforts and rising adoption rate across various platforms are aiding the total active accounts growth. Additionally, solid momentum of core peer to peer and PayPal Checkout experiences is a tailwind. Also, well-performing merchant services are positives. We believe accelerating transaction revenues of PayPal are likely to continue driving revenues. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, increasing credit loss reserves owing to macroeconomic projections on account of coronavirus is a serious matter of concern. Further, intensifying digital payment competition is a risk.”

4/26/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – PayPal had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $320.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – PayPal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $345.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – PayPal is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $253.36 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.61 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $297.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $363,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 197,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,978,000 after buying an additional 29,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

