DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.89 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 20,317 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,677.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100,887 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.71.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $156.15 on Monday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.38 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.32.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

