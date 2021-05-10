FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,067,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,196,000 after acquiring an additional 618,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $191,887,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,932,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,489,000 after buying an additional 116,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT opened at $285.66 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.60 and a 1 year high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $617.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.81 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.