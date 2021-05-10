Wells Fargo & Company Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $310.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $253.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.99 and a 200 day moving average of $238.74. The company has a market cap of $297.51 billion, a PE ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

