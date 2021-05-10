Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $133,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after buying an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $66.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -514.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $67.26.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.