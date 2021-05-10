First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will report $93.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.95 million and the lowest is $89.60 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $88.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year sales of $373.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $358.90 million to $382.25 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $371.71 million, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,427,000 after buying an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.82%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

