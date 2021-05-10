Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMIZF shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $8.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $8.90.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

