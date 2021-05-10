M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 22.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.7% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 31,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $163.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.42. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

