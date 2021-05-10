DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 81,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IAF opened at $6.45 on Monday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $6.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Profile

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

