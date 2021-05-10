Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 644.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $44.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

