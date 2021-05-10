DAVENPORT & Co LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,036,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,503,000 after acquiring an additional 179,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,065 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $124.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

