DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $292,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $239.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $270.96 and its 200 day moving average is $297.34. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

