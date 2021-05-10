775 Shares in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 775 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $187,334,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 446,646 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $59,572,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,262,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $347.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.26 and a 12 month high of $348.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.07.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.