Comerica Bank Has $6.23 Million Stake in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,049 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBT opened at $22.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 559.50 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBT. Citigroup upped their target price on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

