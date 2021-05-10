DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 5,800 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after buying an additional 78,358 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 351,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $49.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.08. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.