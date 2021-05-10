Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,147.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

AKAM opened at $110.81 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

