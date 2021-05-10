Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after buying an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,944,000 after buying an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $146,753,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,000,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 567,155 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $40.79 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $41.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.80%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

