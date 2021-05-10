Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 251,743 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 988,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 537,008 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,348,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,969,000 after buying an additional 576,513 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,238.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 291,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 269,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,163,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after buying an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

GPK opened at $19.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

