BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 32.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,633,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,588,000 after purchasing an additional 919,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,279,000 after buying an additional 995,802 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 1,446,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after acquiring an additional 308,781 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 739,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 44,329 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,454,000.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.52. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

