KBC Group NV Takes Position in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Keen sold 9,783 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $278,815.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,398.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,922 shares of company stock worth $4,795,806 in the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $31.75 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

