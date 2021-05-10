New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Koppers were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Koppers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $811.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.13.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

