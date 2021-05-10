Credit Suisse Group Boosts CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $70.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a neutral rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Shares of CMS opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.88%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,419,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,814,000 after purchasing an additional 719,810 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after buying an additional 1,401,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,242,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,794,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,872,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

