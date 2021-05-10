Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised Hub Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.08.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.83 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $73.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,513,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

