Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at SVB Leerink

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $103.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.50.

MRK stock opened at $78.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $198.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

