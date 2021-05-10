CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Cut to $90.00

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

CareDx stock opened at $77.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. CareDx has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $733,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 419,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,753,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 10,704 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $914,656.80. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,704 shares of company stock worth $4,517,557. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CareDx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,099,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,129,000 after acquiring an additional 248,632 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

