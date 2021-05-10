WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

WestRock stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.31. WestRock has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WestRock in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in WestRock by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

