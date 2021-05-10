Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 73,869 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,373 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $91.04 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.