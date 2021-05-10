SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $200.00 at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.50.

Shares of SITE opened at $202.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $203.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,050 shares of company stock worth $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

