DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 180.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 76,489 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $3,532,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 113,298 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.95.

PAAS stock opened at $34.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $430.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.37 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.79%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

