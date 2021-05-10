Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for World Acceptance Co. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of World Acceptance in a research note issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

WRLD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $134.29 on Monday. World Acceptance has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $170.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of $913.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.56.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.87. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other World Acceptance news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 10,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $1,416,464.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,081.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,209 in the last quarter. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

