ATB Capital Increases PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Price Target to C$4.75

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) had its target price upped by ATB Capital from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$3.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The firm has a market cap of C$176.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.53. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.59 and a 12-month high of C$3.82.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.89%.

In other PHX Energy Services news, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,307,036. Also, Senior Officer Craig Brown purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,817.30. Insiders have bought a total of 134,900 shares of company stock valued at $388,503 in the last quarter.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

