Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) VP Sells $176,655.39 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.83 and a 1-year high of $82.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $67.67.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $104,373,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,737,000 after acquiring an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,210,000 after acquiring an additional 522,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.