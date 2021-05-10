HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $6,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,091,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 226,372 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 61,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSBC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $129.08 billion, a PE ratio of -63.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $31.90.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.45%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

