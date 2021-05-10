Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 7,815 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE BGS opened at $29.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $510.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.46 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.75%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

B&G Foods Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.