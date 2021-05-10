AE Wealth Management LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 194,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 47,296 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,396,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,187,000 after purchasing an additional 44,062 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,648,000. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,710,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $315.37 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $214.84 and a twelve month high of $317.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $288.18.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.