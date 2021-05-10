Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

RUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Russel Metals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$31.86.

TSE RUS opened at C$31.95 on Thursday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of C$13.20 and a 12-month high of C$32.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.12.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$674.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.41, for a total value of C$68,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 150,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,873,621.34.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

