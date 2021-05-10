Victoria (LON:VCP) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,070.00

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and last traded at GBX 1,069 ($13.97), with a volume of 26308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,055 ($13.78).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Victoria from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 882.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 699.53.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

