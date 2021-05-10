Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco de Sabadell in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48. Banco de Sabadell has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.