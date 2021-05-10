Stifel Nicolaus Trims Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Target Price to $48.00

Badger Daylighting (OTCMKTS:BADFF) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BADFF. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Badger Daylighting from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Badger Daylighting from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Badger Daylighting from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Get Badger Daylighting alerts:

OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.17. Badger Daylighting has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Daylighting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Daylighting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.