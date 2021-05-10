Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a 52 week low of $1.39 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

