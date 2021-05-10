Insider Selling: The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) Insider Sells 125,000 Shares of Stock

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.14) on Monday. The Vitec Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,236.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 986.70. The firm has a market cap of £675.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Several equities analysts have commented on VTC shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on The Vitec Group from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday.

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

