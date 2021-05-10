Comerica Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Shares of RS opened at $177.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average of $132.02. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $80.20 and a 1 year high of $177.82.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

