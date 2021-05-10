Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. RPT Realty reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%.

RPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in RPT Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $12.98 on Monday. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

