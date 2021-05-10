Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $39.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $44.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Avnet has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $44.92.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Avnet by 2.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Avnet by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

